Eight-year-old charred to death in Jammu slum fire

An eight-year-old boy was charred to death as a major blaze engulfed over 50 shanties in a slum cluster in Jammu's Trikuta Nagar extension, police said today.

Published: 19th May 2018 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

Neeraj was asleep when the fire broke out in the locality, housing labourers from outside the state, they said.

The boy's body was recovered from the debris, the police said, adding that the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained.

