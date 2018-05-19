Home Nation

Every stone, weapon raised by misguided youths destabilises Kashmir: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said there are foreign powers at play in the state which do not want development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi | PTI Photo

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Every stone and weapon raised by misguided youths destabilises Jammu and Kashmir and the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said asking the people of the state to make efforts to come out of this instability.

The Prime Minister, who is on his first visit to the state after announcing the suspension of anti-militancy operations during holy month of Ramzan, said there are foreign powers at play in the state which do not want development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Every stone, every weapon, raised by misguided youths destabilises their own Jammu and Kashmir. The state will have to come out of this atmosphere of instability," he said.

Modi said the youths need to join the mainstream development of India and of Kashmir for their future and that of coming generation.

He said the central and the state government have policy, intent and capability to take decisions to solve development issues of the state.

"I would urge everyone to channelise their energies in the development of the state. The solution to every problem is only development, development, development," he said.

The prime minister dedicated to the nation the 330-MW Kishenganga Power Project constructed in the Gurez area of Kashmir.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Srinagar Ring Road at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) Srinagar.

The 42.1-Km, four-lane Srinagar Ring Road will link Galandar in West Srinagar to Sumbal in Badnipora district.

The Ring Road in Srinagar is aimed at reducing traffic congestion in these cities and making road travel safer, faster, more convenient and more environment-friendly.

"Not a single year has passed since I took over as the prime minister when I did not visit the state," he said.

The Prime Minister said this month is to remember Prophet Mohammad's teaching and message.

"The lessons of equality and brotherhood from his life can take country and the world forward in true sense," he said.

The Prime Minister said it was a happy coincidence that the ceremony for handing over the project is taking place in the month of Ramzan.

"The project will not only provide free but also sufficient power to the state. A large portion of power requirements of the state are supplied from other parts of the country. This 330 MW project will solve the shortage of power issue to a considerable extent," he said.

The Prime Minister said the government is trying to provide power to every house in the state under the Saubhagya scheme.

He said an important part of Jammu and Kashmir's development is tourism but it cannot run on old methods.

"The tourists now want facilities. They do not want to be stuck in narrow lanes for hours. They want continuous power supply, they want hygiene. Better air connectivity," he said, adding that the government was working for a modern ecosystem that is required for the development of tourism.

"There will be an increase in tourists in J and K with stronger ecosystem. The youths of the state will get new employment opportunity with it," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Two resident doctors at Mumbai's JJ Hospital allegedly assaulted

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Manipur fake encounters: Supreme Court voices displeasure at Defence Ministry

Delhi court awards three-years jail to ex-diplomat for spying for Pakistan's ISI

IPL2018
Videos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the St. George's Chapel during the wedding ceremony | AP
'You're husband and wife:' Harry and Meghan wed
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
Gallery
A total of 5.06 crore voters from across Karnataka exercised their franchise to elect a new government on May 13, 2018. (S Udayshankar | EPS)
From voting day to Yeddyurappa's resignation, here are pictures from Karnataka elections
Flowers and foliage surround the West Door and steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor near London Saturday May 19, 2018. | AP
Windsor streets fill up with Royal fans for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle