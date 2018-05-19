Karnataka Assembly floor test: Why the fuss over pro-tem speaker

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The role of the pro-tem speaker will be crucial in the floor test scheduled on Saturday. This is because the pro-tem Speaker can assume some of the powers of a regular Speaker.

The law on pro-tem speaker is laid down under Article 180(1) of the Constitution. It states that “while the office of Speaker is vacant, the duties of the office shall be performed by the Deputy Speaker or, if the office of Deputy Speaker is also vacant, by such member of the Assembly as the Governor may appoint for the purpose”.

According to the Supreme Court, since the pro-tem speaker would conduct the floor test, he would exercise powers like a regular Speaker. KG Bopaiah who has been appointed pro-tem speaker belongs to the BJP. So, his powers could help the party overcome the hurdles of anti-defection law.

According to senior advocate Ashish Kulshrestha, the appoitment of Bopaiah as pro-tem Speaker “violates constitutional traditions and parliamentary practices and is challengeable under the law”.