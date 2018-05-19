Home Nation

Karnataka effect: Naga People's Front seeks to form government in Nagaland

The Opposition Naga People's Front (NPF) today demanded that the Nagaland governor invite the party to form the government in the state, citing the political development in Karnataka.

The NPF had emerged as the single largest party with 26 seats after the election in the 60-member Nagaland assembly in February.

The governor, however, had invited the coalition of the BJP, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and others to form the government.

"Why should different laws be applied in different states on the same matter?" Leader of Opposition in Nagaland Assembly, T R Zeliang of the NPF, asked.

Zeliang said the NPF was not accorded the same privilege which the BJP has been given in Karnataka on account of being the single largest party.

In Karnataka, the Congress and the JD(S) had forged a post-poll alliance and staked claim to form government, but in vain.

The BJP and NDPP had a pre-polls alliance and contested 20 and 40 seats, respectively in Nagaland.

The two parties won 12 and 17 seats, respectively.

The combine formed the government in the state after securing support from four other MLAs.

The BJP-NDPP alliance ousted the 15-year-long rule of the NPF in the February 27 election.

The RJD in Bihar and the Congress in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya also staked claim to form government today, citing the example of Karnataka.

