Home Nation

Kolkata’s ‘green cabbie’ offers comics to kids

Immensely popular on social media by Facebook name ‘Bapi Green Taxi’, cab driver says his initiative is to encourage children to read more of comics and other books and stay away from smartphones.

Published: 19th May 2018 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Dhananjay Chakraborty | EPS

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Kolkata’s environment sensitive cab driver Dhananjay Chakraborty, who grabbed eyeballs five years ago by growing grass on the roof of his ambassador taxi, has now begun distributing Bengali children’s comics to passengers, especially the tiny ones, riding with him.

Immensely popular on social media by Facebook name ‘Bapi Green Taxi’, cab driver says his initiative is to encourage children to read more of comics and other books and stay away from smartphones.
 
“The idea of offering Bengali comics of ‘Batul the great’, ‘Handa Bhonda’ and ‘Nonte Fonte’ came to me when I once asked a child passenger whether he had heard about these characters and he replied in negative while scrolling through his smartphone. I was utterly disappointed as we middle-aged people and even the 90s generation grew up reading these comics. Since then, I vowed to attempt to make this small change,” he said.
  
While the dashboard of his taxi has been turned into a bookshelf, comics are neatly stacked on the back seat of the taxi. “Doesn’t matter whether you are riding for five kilometers or 15 kilometers, any passenger can read the comics and the books on the way,” he added. Apart from offering to read the books, passengers can also buy books from his cab at a discount.

Apart from his first taxi, Chakraborty has now launched another taxi which has been generously painted with caricatures of Kolkata icons and sensitisation slogans by artists impressed with his initiative.

“I was blown away when I first sat in this taxi. My children were first introduced to the world of Bengali comics from this unique taxi,” passenger Nandini Dasgupta said.

“The ambience inside the taxi gives a relaxed and cozy feeling. I have not seen many taxi drivers who are so innovative,” said another passenger Rajiv Burman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Eight-year-old charred to death in Jammu slum fire

Truth can never be defeated: Tejashwi on developments in Karnataka

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Five arrested for beating up doctors in Mumbai's JJ hospital

IPL2018
Videos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the St. George's Chapel during the wedding ceremony | AP
'You're husband and wife:' Harry and Meghan wed
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
Gallery
A total of 5.06 crore voters from across Karnataka exercised their franchise to elect a new government on May 13, 2018. (S Udayshankar | EPS)
From voting day to Yeddyurappa's resignation, here are pictures from Karnataka elections
Flowers and foliage surround the West Door and steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor near London Saturday May 19, 2018. | AP
Windsor streets fill up with Royal fans for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle