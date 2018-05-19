Home Nation

Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Patna hospital

Lalu Prasad suddenly complained of breathing problem and pain in his chest.

Published: 19th May 2018 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Saturday admitted to a government-run hospital here after he complained of breathing problem and chest pain, a party leader said.

According to RJD leader Bhola Yadav, Lalu Prasad suddenly complained of breathing problem and pain in his chest after which he was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science.

"Lalu is under observation..." he said, adding that Lalu Prasad has been suffering from as many as 16 ailments.

The convicted RJD chief was granted provisional bail of six weeks earlier this week after nearly five months at the Birsa Munda Central Jail where he is serving a jail term since December 23, 2017 in connection with the fodder scam.

Lalu Prasad was admitted to RIMS in Ranchi on March 17.

He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013, the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Centre approves one-year extension to J-K Chief Secretary on Mehbooba Mufti's request 

PM Modi kick starts work for strategic Zojila tunnel in Leh

modi1085115

Internet suspended, schools closed ahead of PM Modi's visit in Jammu & Kashmir

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
Various senior Congress leaders participated in the protest rally from KPCC office to Raj Bhavan against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala decision to invite the BJP to form government. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Ahead of Karnataka Assembly floor test, protests erupt in various states while preparation begins in Vidhana Soudha
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding