Madhya Pradesh man thrusts axe handle into tiger's mouth, survives attack

By PTI

UMARIA: A man was today attacked by a tiger in the buffer zone of Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, forest officials said, adding that he survived after thrusting the wooden handle of his axe into the animal's mouth.

The incident occurred today morning in the forest near Barbaspur under Dhamokhar range in the tiger reserve's buffer zone, said Forest Ranger Vijay Shankar Shrivastava.

"Rakesh Baiga (40) had gone to the area to pick tendu leaves along with other villagers.

The tiger attacked him but he managed to save himself by thrusting the axe handle into its mouth," the official said.

He said that the tiger fled into the forest after hearing the screams of the victim and others accompanying him.

He added that Baiga sustained serious injuries to his body and also suffered a fracture in the jaw.

"He has been shifted to Jabalpur for specialised treatment," the official said.