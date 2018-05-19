Home Nation

Nitin Gadkari warns against corruption in road construction, says “will put tainted contractors under bulldozer”

Addressing a program in Betul district of MP for distribution of bonus to tendu leaves collectors, Gadkari asked the people in the state to cross check the quality of roads being constructed here.

Published: 19th May 2018 01:15 AM

Nitin Gadkari (File photo | PTI

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Cautioning against any corruption in roads construction, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that he would put tainted contractors under the bulldozer instead of crushed stones, if any anomalies were found in construction of roads.

“Whichever contractors are constructing roads here never come to New Delhi and not even a single rupee can be attributed to corruption in roads construction,” said Gadkari at the program, which was also attended by MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“I’ve told the contractors that I would them under the bulldozer instead of the crushed stones if any corruption is detected in construction of roads,” cautioned Gadkari.

He added that there wasn’t any paucity of funds in the country, all that is needed is best technology and working sincerely in the right direction.

Later talking to journalists, Gadkari, the former national BJP president said “some political parties are behind the caste and communal conflicts, but our government headed by PM Narendra Modi doesn’t work on the basis of religion. We’ll make sure that farmers prosper and the jobless youths get productive employment,” he maintained.

