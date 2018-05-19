Home Nation

PM Modi kick starts work for strategic Zojila tunnel in Leh

Modi today kickstarted work for Zojila tunnel, Asia's longest and strategic bi-directional tunnel, to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh.

Published: 19th May 2018 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi (File Photo)

By PTI

LEH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today kickstarted work for Zojila tunnel, Asia's longest and strategic bi-directional tunnel, to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh.

The Prime Minister who is on a day's visit to all the three regions -- Leh, Kashmir and Jammu-- of Jammu and Kashmir also attended the closing ceremony of the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche (Buddhist spiritual guru) here.

The tunnel will cut down the time taken to cross the Zojila pass from three and a half hours to just fifteen minutes.

Zojila pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall, cutting off Ladakh region from Kashmir.

The project aims at the construction of 14.15 kilomete-long two-lane bi-directional single tube tunnel.

At the ceremony here, Modi said projects worth Rs 25,000 crore would either be initiated or inaugurated today in all three regions and it showed the commitment of the central and the state governments towards the speedy development of the state.

On developmental work carried in the country after forming his government, he said 18,000 villages which did not receive power since Independence have been given electrical connectivity within 1,000 days.

There are four crore households in the country which do not have electricity even after 70 years of Independence and they will be given power connections within a year and a half, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir PM Modi Leh Zojila tunnel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Centre approves one-year extension to J-K Chief Secretary on Mehbooba Mufti's request 

Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Patna hospital

modi1085115

Internet suspended, schools closed ahead of PM Modi's visit in Jammu & Kashmir

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
Various senior Congress leaders participated in the protest rally from KPCC office to Raj Bhavan against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala decision to invite the BJP to form government. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Ahead of Karnataka Assembly floor test, protests erupt in various states while preparation begins in Vidhana Soudha
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding