Home Nation

Punjab Jails Department officials allowed LeT men to use mobiles

LeT militants Shakkar Ulla and Mohammad Iqbal, lodged in Nabha, Patiala and Amritsar jails between 2009 and 2011, were not only using mobile phones but also Facebook and WhatsApp.

Published: 19th May 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Over a dozen officers of Punjab Jails Department have been found guilty of allowing two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists access to mobile phones to contact their handlers in Pakistan. LeT militants Shakkar Ulla and Mohammad Iqbal, lodged in Nabha, Patiala and Amritsar jails between 2009 and 2011, were not only using mobile phones but also Facebook and WhatsApp to contact their handlers and also recruit more terrorists for their outfit while sitting in jail.

A Preliminary Enquiry found 14 jail officials guilty in this regard. These officers included DIG (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar, who was jail superintendent in Patiala where Iqbal was lodged in 2009; Jail superintendents Sukhwinder Singh, Gurpal Singh Saroya, Manjit Singh Kalra and Jeewan Kumar Garg and retired superintendents Prem Sagar Sharma, JP Singh, GS Sandhu, Balbir Singh Bisla and deceased deputy superintendent Charanjit Singh.

“A PE established that these fourteen officials were posted in these jails in that period and we have recommended to the government to take action against them,” said Additional DGP (Prisons), Punjab IPS Sahota. The Jails Department has written to the Punjab Government to take departmental action against these officers.

“If the officers are found guilty, the minimum punishment is stopping of increment and maximum punishment is dismissal from service, but it all depends what comes out in the probe and what the inquiry officer recommends,’’ said a senior functionary of the jails department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Jails Department LeT mobile phones Lashkar-e-Toiba

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
pm_modi_-_karnataka

Jammu and Kashmir: Security on high alert ahead of PM Modi's visit

States asked to prepare better for disasters

Cattle smuggling

Civic bodies must now care for and tag cattle, stray dogs

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018