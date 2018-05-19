Home Nation

States asked to prepare better for disasters

The Centre on Friday asked the state governments to be better prepared for natural disasters to reduce their impact and minimise damage, especially loss of human lives.

Published: 19th May 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:The Centre on Friday asked the state governments to be better prepared for natural disasters to reduce their impact and minimise damage, especially loss of human lives.Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba made the statement while inaugurating the annual conference of state relief commissioners and secretaries. Gauba pointed out that on an average natural disasters claimed 2,200 lives every year, and these disasters also caused economic losses of approximately `60,000 crore per annum. Gauba cited the statistics while considering the impact of natural disasters such as floods, cyclones and earthquakes during 2005-14.

“We have to build our capacities through better weather forecasts, conducting mock drills and improved resource management,” he said. Gauba said India is flood-prone as the bulk of precipitation takes place in a short time, but losses can be reduced through better preparation. “Through continued efforts over the last several years we have managed to reduce the impact of natural disasters, still there is room for improvement,” he said.

Gauba urged the states to build their own capacities and gradually reduce dependence on the Centre. He also emphasised the importance of building capacities at the city and district levels and involving communities. However, he maintained that the home ministry would continue to provide assistance to states.

In his address, RK Jain, Member, National Disaster Management Authority, said deaths due to heat waves, which were about 2,200 in 2015, had come down to about 220 in 2017, primarily due to the groundwork done for dissemination of information and creating better awareness, among other things.

Sanjay Kumar, Director General, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said more than 35 NDRF teams engaged in rescue operations in the flood-hit areas last year, and they rescued more than 3,000 people and evacuated over one lakh people. He said 12 battalions of the NDRF were stationed all over the country for quick deployment in times of emergency.

The day-long conference was attended by relief commissioners of state governments and the Union Territories and officials of the India Meteorological Department, Geological Survey of India, Defence Ministry and the Central Water Commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
pm_modi_-_karnataka

Jammu and Kashmir: Security on high alert ahead of PM Modi's visit

Civic bodies must now care for, tag cattle, stray dogs

Officials allowed LeT men to use mobiles

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018