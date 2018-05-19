Home Nation

Those who misled PM Modi on Karnataka must be ousted: Shatrughan Sinha

Published: 19th May 2018 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha today described the developments in Karnataka as "resounding embarrassment and loss of moral standing" for the party leadership.

In a series of tweets, the Patna Sahib MP also demanded "all those who misled Hon'ble PM, particularly those who declared victory in his presence, must be held responsible and shown the door".

The actor-turned-politician, who has been critical of his own party and sympathetic towards those opposed to the BJP on a number of occasions in recent times, also hailed "Congress-JD(S) master strategy for isolating those conspiring to undermine the spirit of democracy".

"Siddaramaiiah and Kumaraswamy gave a resounding slap to the constitutional saboteurs", he added and came out in support of "our brother and great statesman Yashwant Sinha's call for resignation of Governor for masterminding this mess which has wasted time and energy of the nation and cost our nation a loss of international reputation".

Yashwant Sinha, himself a former Union minister and father of Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, had announced his exit from the BJP last month at a meeting convened by "Rashtra Manch" - a non-political platform.

Yashwant Sinha, who had held key portfolios like Finance and External Affairs in Atal Bihar Vajpayee's government, had also staged a demonstration in New Delhi along with RJD leader Manoj Jha in protest against the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's invite to B S Yeddyurappa for formation of government despite the BJP falling short of majority.

