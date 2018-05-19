Two resident doctors at Mumbai's JJ Hospital allegedly assaulted

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two resident doctors including a woman were allegedly beaten up by a patient's relatives at the state-run J J Hospital this morning, police said.

While police arrested five persons, the incident prompted the resident doctors at the hospital to go on a day-long strike.

The incident took place in the morning when Zaida Sanaullah Sheikh (45), a resident of Mumbra who was being treated for a gall bladder ailment, died.

Her family members alleged that it was due to negligence on the doctors' part, and beat up Dr Atish Parikh and a woman doctor who were on duty, a police official said.

They also allegedly ransacked the ward.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Police arrested five members of Sheikh's family, including a woman, for the alleged assault.

Resident doctors at the hospital announced a day-long strike in protest.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) alleged that despite repeated requests, there was no adequate security at the hospital.

MARD chief Dr Sarang Donarkar, in a letter to the Dean of J J Hospital, alleged that the number of security guards has been reduced to half.