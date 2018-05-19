Home Nation

Two resident doctors at Mumbai's JJ Hospital allegedly assaulted

While police arrested five persons, the incident prompted the resident doctors at the hospital to go on a day-long strike.

Published: 19th May 2018 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

File image for representational purpose

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two resident doctors including a woman were allegedly beaten up by a patient's relatives at the state-run J J Hospital this morning, police said.

While police arrested five persons, the incident prompted the resident doctors at the hospital to go on a day-long strike.

The incident took place in the morning when Zaida Sanaullah Sheikh (45), a resident of Mumbra who was being treated for a gall bladder ailment, died.

Her family members alleged that it was due to negligence on the doctors' part, and beat up Dr Atish Parikh and a woman doctor who were on duty, a police official said.

They also allegedly ransacked the ward.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Police arrested five members of Sheikh's family, including a woman, for the alleged assault.

Resident doctors at the hospital announced a day-long strike in protest.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) alleged that despite repeated requests, there was no adequate security at the hospital.

MARD chief Dr Sarang Donarkar, in a letter to the Dean of J J Hospital, alleged that the number of security guards has been reduced to half.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai JJ Hospital Doctor Assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Manipur fake encounters: Supreme Court voices displeasure at Defence Ministry

Delhi court awards three-years jail to ex-diplomat for spying for Pakistan's ISI

Army

Relative calm on border, day after intense Pakistan shelling along International Border

IPL2018
Videos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the St. George's Chapel during the wedding ceremony | AP
'You're husband and wife:' Harry and Meghan wed
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
Gallery
A total of 5.06 crore voters from across Karnataka exercised their franchise to elect a new government on May 13, 2018. (S Udayshankar | EPS)
From voting day to Yeddyurappa's resignation, here are pictures from Karnataka elections
Flowers and foliage surround the West Door and steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor near London Saturday May 19, 2018. | AP
Windsor streets fill up with Royal fans for the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle