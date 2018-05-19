Yeddyurappa resignation 'victory of democracy': Sachin Pilot

Home Nation

Pilot said it was a victory of democracy and exuded confidence that people would vote for the Congress in the upcoming state assembly and Lok sabha elections in the country.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress's Rajasthan unit chief Sachin Pilot today said the resignation of B S Yeddyurappa as Karnataka chief minister was a victory of democracy and exuded confidence that his party would form governments in the states where assembly elections are due.

Reacting to the resignation of Yeddyurappa before the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly, Pilot said it was a victory of democracy and exuded confidence that people would vote for the Congress in the upcoming state assembly and Lok sabha elections in the country.

The BJP has "murdered" democracy in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya by forming governments where it was not the single largest party but today's development in Karnataka was a victory of democracy, Pilot said in a statement.

