280 people fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

BETUL: Around 280 people fall ill after drinking contaminated water in some parts of Sarni city in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, a local health official said today.

"Between yesterday night and today afternoon, around 280 people have come here complaining of vomiting and loose motion after drinking contaminated water," said Patakheda Community Health Centre Officer Dr Shailendra Sahu.

He added that no one among them was critically ill. He informed that water was supplied to the affected areas by the Sarni municipality while storage tanks in some of the areas was maintained by Western Coalfields Limited.

He said that medical personnel from WCL as well the district hospital were camping in the area to treat the victims.

Former BSP MLA Kishore Samrite called for a thorough investigation into the issue and said that his party would organise a demonstration if the state government failed to provide clean drinking water to the people of Sobhapur colony.