After Karnataka victory, Rahul Gandhi sees opposition unity in 2019 elections

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Encouraged by the success in forcing the formidable BJP to bow out in Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his party would work with other opposition parties to defeat the BJP in the 2019 general elections.“We have protected the voice of the people of Karnataka. We will do the same for every state. The opposition, together in coordination, will beat the BJP,” Rahul told reporters at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday.

While Congress had already indicated the JD-S-Congress alliance in Karnataka would pave the way for larger opposition unity ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi’s words on Saturday clearly showed that the Congress has realised it would be tough to move against the BJP without solid support from regional parties.

Notably, the Congress chief launched a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “You have seen how PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah authorized the purchase of Congress and JD(S) MLAs. PM Modi doesn’t just indulge in corruption. He is corruption,” said Rahul. With HD Kumaraswamy inviting opposition heavyweights including Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, Chandrababu Naidu an K Chandrashekar Rao for his swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, the stage may be set for 2019.