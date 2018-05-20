Bihar MLC’s sons booked after woman complained they assaulted her while holding her captive

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: The two sons of senior BJP MLC Awadhesh Narayan Singh have been booked by Patna police after a woman accused them of holding her captive and assaulting her with the intention of outraging her modesty.

The 24-year-old woman, who reportedly works as a flight attendant with a private airline and lives in Mumbai, has alleged that Singh’s two sons – Prashant Ranjan and Sushant Ranjan – forcibly confined her at their father’s official residence and attacked her. After she lodged a complaint with the women’s police station in Patna, an FIR was registered on Saturday, said police.

“The allegations are being probed by a DSP and the SHO of the woman police station,” said Patna SP (city) D Amarkesh to The New Indian Express. Sources said the two accused brothers have been evading police and that they have left Patna for undisclosed locations.

Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who was earlier chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, however, defended his sons. “Nothing of this sort ever happened. I am shocked to know that the girl has lodged an FIR. She had perhaps studied with one of my sons in a local school,” he added.

The girl said in her complaint that the alleged incident took place on May 16 when she came to Singh’s official residence after Sushant invited her. “There, when she was talking with him, the other brother reached and there ensued a verbal fight, followed by the two men allegedly assaulting her with the intention of outraging her modesty and also trying to kill her,” said a police officer familiar with the case.

Meanwhile, the girl told a local news outlet that she came to know Prashant and Sushant a few months ago through a common friend. “After we got friendly, both the brothers tried various ways to get close to me. At one point, each of them even asked me not to talk with the other. I visited their residence only when Sushant cried over phone and urged me to come,” she said.