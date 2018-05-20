Home Nation

BJP had decided to give ticket to member of Wanga family: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said he had told Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray that the BJP was planning to give ticket to a member of Chintaman Wanga's family for the by-election.

Published: 20th May 2018 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said he had told Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray that the BJP was planning to give ticket to a member of Chintaman Wanga's family for the by-election.

Despite this, the Sena went ahead and fielded Shriniwas Wanga for the May 28 by-election to the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, Fadnavis said, speaking at a campaign rally at Kasa today.

In a jolt to its ally BJP, the Sena fielded Shriniwas Wanga for the ensuing by-election after his father and BJP MP from neighbouring Palghar, Chintaman Wanga, died.

The BJP was always ready to give ticket to a member of the Wanga family, Fadnavis said.

"I had also discussed this with Uddhav and wanted the by-election to be unopposed. He asked me to speak to (state minister and Sena leader) Subhash Desai," he said.

However, suddenly the Sena announced Shriniwas Wanga's candidature, the chief minister said. The BJP has fielded Rajendra Gavit in the by-election. Gavit was the right successor to Chintaman Wanga, Fadnavis said.

"I fact we had planned to give him a ticket in 2019 elections, but no one ever imagined that this by-election would happen," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

3,000 poor couples in Maharashtra get 'royal wedding'

Meghan Markle promises more time for Indian charity

Model code does not bring governance to halt: Election Commission tells law panel

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex