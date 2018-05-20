Home Nation

BJP loses due to lack of support from other parties: Raman Singh

Earlier, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, ahead of the floor test in the Karnataka assembly, announced that his resignation as the chief minister.

Published: 20th May 2018 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

BALRAMPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was chosen as the single largest party in Karnataka, but lost due to lack of support from other party leaders.

Talking to media, the Chief Minister said, "The people of Karnataka had chosen BJP as the single largest party but due to lack of support from other party leaders, BS Yeddyurappa didn't get the majority and so he resigned. Now the Congress and the JD(S) will form the government."

Earlier, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, ahead of the floor test in the Karnataka assembly, announced that his resignation as the chief minister.

However, Yeddyurappa in his speech inside the Vidhana Soudha said he will fight for the rights of the people of Karnataka till his last breath, even if he did not get the required mandate.

On Friday, the Supreme Court while hearing a petition of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance reduced the 15-day original time given by Governor Vala to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove its majority in the house and asked the party to hold the trust vote on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The top court on Saturday quashed the Congress-JD (S) petition to remove K.A. Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker ahead of the floor test and appoint the senior most legislator R.V. Deshmukh in his place.

The apex court also ordered a live broadcast of the floor test to ensure transparency of proceedings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raman Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Need for transparency in appointment of judges: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Jammu and Kashmir: Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kupwara

Beginning of the end for 'Modi regime': Manipur Congress

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex