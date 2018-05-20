Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Naxals trigger powerful IED blast in Dantewada, seven jawans killed

The rebels also succeeded in “looting six modern weapons” -- two AK-47 rifles, two self-loading rifles and two INSAS rifles -- along with two hand grenades and fled into the nearby forest.

Published: 20th May 2018 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Parts of the vehicle that got split into two. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Seven jawans of Chhattisgarh police were killed in a powerful blast triggered by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) on the Jagargunda-Cholnar route in Dantewada district, about 420 km south of Raipur, on Sunday.

Such was the impact of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast that a vehicle carrying the policemen, said to be a private vehicle, was tossed up in the air and split into two. The bodies were found some 30 metres away from the spot, where a seven-metre-wide crater was formed by the explosion.

The deceased included three jawans from Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) and four from the district police.

“It was a powerful IED blast. We lost six personnel who were returning from Jagargunda. They were on operation duty. The vehicle was carrying seven jawans. We are gathering more inputs from the location”, the deputy inspector general of police, state police headquarters, P Sunderraj said, speaking before the seventh jawan succumbed to his injuries.

It is believed the Naxalites might have used 40-50 kg of explosives. “The trigger command of Naxals had carried out the blast. The personnel of FSL and paramilitary forces are investigating the quantum of explosives used in the blast”, the police officer said.

The rebels also succeeded in “looting six modern weapons” -- two AK-47 rifles, two self-loading rifles and two INSAS rifles -- along with two hand grenades and fled into the nearby forest.

The IED blast, just two days before Chief Minister Raman Singh’s scheduled visit to Bacheli in Dantewada on Tuesday as part of his ‘Vikas Yatra’ has evidently sent the state police into a tizzy.

The spot where the IED blast occurred is barely 700 metres away from the nearest CRPF camp, which indicates that the area was not covered during routine road opening operations by the troopers.

The chief minister has strongly condemned the incident “It’s a dastardly act of Naxals and shows signs of their frustration over the expeditious development carried out in the area”, he said.

Reinforcements were sent to the region and search operations have been intensified.

Dantewada remains one of the worst affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar and is cited as an epicentre of left-wing extremists in south Chhattisgarh.

Police lag behind on human intelligence

The Maoists are apparently way ahead of the state police in human intelligence. One of the biggest strengths of the rebels are local villagers who provide them real-time information.

A private vehicle, either hired or bought by the armed forces, without any number and carrying seven security personnel, could be easily targeted in Dantewada by Naxalites barely 700 metres away from the nearest CRPF camp.

The large quantity of explosives planted by the Naxalites on the road couldn’t be detected.

The police, nevertheless, claimed that “with connectivity improved, the reach of civil administration, infrastructure, health, education, and various civic action programmes have immensely strengthened intelligence gathering”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh IED blast Dantewada Naxals attack policemen killed Cholnar village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Atmosphere of dejection prevails, people feeling let down by government: Yashwant Sinha

Instead of punishing SSC chairman for paper leak, PM Modi rewarding him with extension: Congress 

Petrol pump attendant filling the tank of a Car with petrol after hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi. (File | Express Photo)

Fuel shock as petrol, diesel prices hit new high across nation

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding