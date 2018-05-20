Chhattisgarh: Naxals trigger powerful IED blast, six jawans killed

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Six jawans of the Chhattisgarh police were killed and one critically injured in a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) on the Jagargunda-Cholnar route in strife-torn Dantewada district, about 420 km south of Raipur on Sunday.

The impact of the explosion was so massive that the ill-fated vehicle (Mahindra Xylo) was tossed-up in the air and got split into two parts. The bodies were lying some 25-30 metres away from the spot where a seven-metre wide crater-like structure was formed following the blast.

The deceased included three jawans from Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) and remaining from the District Police Force. “It was a powerful IED blast. We lost six personnel who were returning from Jagargunda. They were on operation duty. The vehicle was carrying seven jawans. We are gathering more inputs from the location”, the deputy inspector general of police, state police headquarters, P Sunderraj said.

The rebels succeeded in "looting six modern weapons" -- 2 AK-47, 2 Self-loading rifle (SLR) and 2 INSAS rifles along with 2 hand grenades and fled into the nearby forest. Ironically the spot where the IED blast occurred was barely 700 metres away from the nearest CRPF camp, which indicates that the area was not recently covered during the routine road opening operations by the troopers.

Chief minister Raman Singh has strongly condemned the Maoist attack. “It’s a dastardly act of Naxals and shows signs of their frustration over the expeditious development in the area", he said.

Additional reinforcement was rushed to the region and the search operations intensified. Dantewada remains one of the worst affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar and cited as an epicentre of left-wing extremists in south Chhattisgarh.