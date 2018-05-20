Development solution to every issue: PM Modi to Kashmiri youth

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Asserting that development is the only solution to every issue, PM Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed the Kashmiri youths to shun violence and return to the mainstream.“The Kashmiri youths, who have lost their way, should return homes. They should return to their families and play a role in the development of J&K. They have a role to make the state proud,” Modi said, addressing a function after e-inaugurating the Kishanganga power project and laying the foundation of Srinagar Ring Road.

He said arms and stones taken up by Kashmiri youth were hurting their own state. “They have to come out of this atmosphere for their future, for the future generations, and connect not only with the development of Kashmir but to development of entire India as well.”Without naming Pakistan, Modi said there were many powers who do not want to see Kashmiris live prosperously.

The PM said the state and the central governments are trying to bring the misguided youths to mainstream. “Every issue, every conflict has only one solution – development, development and only development. We all should spend our energy on the development of the state.” Asserting that the government has ‘Niti’ (strategy), ‘Niyat’ (intention) and does not shy away from taking ‘Nirneys’ (decisions), Modi said, “Whether it is providing amnesty, or announcing the Ramzan ceasefire, the idea is every Kashmiri should get peace and development.”“This is not just a ceasefire. It is also a lesson for awakening those who use Islam to perpetuate terrorism,” he asserted.

Modi inaugurates Kishanganga project



Srinagar: PM Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kishanganga power project and launched projects including strategic Zojila tunnel. In Srinagar, PM e-inaugurated the 330 MWs Kishanganga project constructed on a tributary of river Jehlum in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The construction of the project was completed despite legal battle between India and Pakistan after Islamabad alleged that the project was in violation of Indus Water Treaty.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of 42-km long Srinagar Ring Road. Earlier, in the first leg of his visit, PM launched work on Zojila tunnel in Leh. The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh. The policemen detained moderate separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq when he defied house arrest and attempted to march towards Lal Chowk. He was taken to a police station.