Four killed, 22 injured in bus accident in Bihar

By PTI

DARBHANGA: Four persons were killed and 22 others injured when a bus skidded off the road and turned turtle in Bihar's Darbhanga district today, police said.

The incident occurred near Shankar Lohar village under the jurisdiction of Baheri police station when the bus was on its way to Darbhanga town from Biraul sub-division in the district, the police said.

The bus skidded off the road in order to save a motorcycle-borne person and turned turtle, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Darbhanga distrit, Manoj Kumar, said.

Four persons died on the spot, he said adding that out of the 22 injured, 12 were admitted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital with serious injuries.

The rest of the injured were admitted to Baheri primary health centre, the SP added.