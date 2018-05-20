IGNOU: Admission opens for July 2018 session

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today announced admissions to its various Bachelor and Master's degree programmes for the July 2018 academic session.

The last date for submission of online admission form is July 15.

Programmes offered in MA are Philosophy, Gandhi & Peace Studies, Development Studies, Anthropology, Gender & Development Studies and Psychology among others.

Other Master's programme are Master of Social Work (MSW), Master of Social Work (Counselling), Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM), Master of Commerce (M.Com), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS), M.Sc (Dietetics and Food Services Management), MA (Translation Studies), and M.Sc (Counselling and Family Therapy).

Bachelors courses include BA (Tourism Studies), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLIS), and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW).

The university is also offering some B.Com and M.Com programmes in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India, it said in a statement.

First-time applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of the programme including eligibility criteria, fee details and duration.