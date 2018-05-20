J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti concerned over slow pace of R-APDRP in Jammu 

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today expressed concern over the slow pace of execution of Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (R-APDRP) and asked officials to clear bottlenecks for smooth completion of the scheme.

Mufti passed the directive for early completion of the Rs 622 crore power restructuring project at a high-level meeting convened by her to review key development projects, including the Rs 1,381-crore All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the upcoming ring road in Jammu, an official spokesman said.

She asked the executing agencies to redouble resource mobilisation to ensure compliance with the project timelines.

During the meeting, the spokesman said, Mufti stressed on completing drinking water and power supply projects on time.

In the tourism sector, the chief minister was informed that the Suchetgarh project would be ready by March, 2019.

Similarly, the Rs 400-crore Tawi Riverfront project is about to start with tenders for the first phase floated and work to be allotted in next 15 days, the spokesman said.