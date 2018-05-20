Kashmiri woman assault case: DMC seeks report from police, RWA

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has issued notices to the police and a resident welfare association (RWA) here, seeking reports about the alleged assault on a Kashmiri woman and her relatives earlier this month.

The commission's chairman, Zafarul Islam Khan, said notices have been issued in the recent incident in southeast Delhi's Siddhartha Extension to the police and the locality's RWA.

On May 10 night, the victims, including four women, were allegedly surrounded and roughed up by a mob of around 30 to 40 people.

A police case was registered following a complaint from one of the women. The police also registered a case against the victims' family members on a complaint by residents of the locality.

Khan, during his visit to the area, met the victims and locals, and also spoke to the police officer concerned.

A video of the incident had surfaced leading to reaction from different quarters. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had spoken to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal about the incident.

The woman in her complainant had alleged that they were targeted because of their Kashmiri origin.

The Delhi Police Commissioner, however, had told the Home secretary that the incident was a local issue involving feeding of dogs and was not related to origin of the woman.

Khan said the RWA members have been directed to desist from making unfounded allegations against the woman.

Four men -- Kalyan, a security guard, and three locals, SN Pandey, RK Chopra and Anil Lath -- were arrested by the police on the basis of the CCTV footage collected from the area in connection with the incident.