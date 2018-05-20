Home Nation

Kathua rape and murder case: BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh walks barefoot for CBI probe

Lal Singh walked for some five hours after which his supporters urged him to get into a vehicle as he developed blisters in his feet.

Published: 20th May 2018 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By IANS

JAMMU: Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister and BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh on Sunday led a march in Kathua district, walking barefoot for nearly five hours, demanding a CBI probe into the rape and murder of a young girl in Kathua.

Lal Singh walked for some five hours after which his supporters urged him to get into a vehicle as he developed blisters in his feet.

The march was organised to mount pressure on the state government to have the Kathua case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Lal Singh and another Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Chander Prakash Ganga, resigned from the cabinet following their participation in a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in January in support of the accused.

The Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against eight accused in the rape and murder of the eight-year-old in Rasana village in Kathua district.

On the plea of the victim's father, the Supreme Court ordered that the trial of the case be held on a daily basis without any adjournment in Pathankot in neighbouring Punjab.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kathua rape Kathua rape and murder case BJP Choudhary Lal Singh  Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Five security men killed as Naxals blow up police vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Government earns Rs 1,400 crore as revenue from e-tourist visa

Punjab National Bank refuses to disclose details on over Rs 13,000 crore scam

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex