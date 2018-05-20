Home Nation

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar says no further talks with Shiv Sena for alliance

Sudhir Mungantiwar said the BJP has made overtures but there has been no response from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Published: 20th May 2018 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: There would be no further talks for alliance with the Shiv Sena for the 2019 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra polls until it takes an initiative, senior BJP leader and state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has said.

Mungantiwar, who has been instrumental in trying to get the Sena on board for the forthcoming elections, said the BJP has made overtures but there has been no response from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

"We have always wanted that the BJP and the Shiv Sena fight all polls unitedly. However, there has been no response from our ally. Hence, we have now decided to stop the alliance talks from our end until the Sena takes the first step," the finance and planning minister told PTI.

In January this year, the Shiv Sena, a constituent of the Central and Maharashtra governments, had said it would not align with the BJP and go solo in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The bickering ally had then declared that it had so far not contested elections outside the state to keep the Hindu vote together, but that would no longer be the case.

However, during the BJP's Foundation Day rally on April 6, party president Amit Shah said he sincerely hoped the Sena and the BJP would be together.

Last month, a meeting between Mungantiwar and Thackeray failed to materialise twice as the latter was reportedly busy with other issues concerning the Sena.

Notably, the two parties have not tied-up for the by-elections scheduled on May 28 for two Lok Sabha seats and one Assembly constituency in Maharashtra.

"If the Sena initiates talks, we are open to an alliance. If it does not, we are completely ready to go into polls alone," Mungantiwar asserted.

"After our attempts to hold talks, the Sena has to now decide whether it wants to fight with us or against us," he stated.

He said the BJP believes that the Congress and the NCP cannot be allowed to come back to power after 15 years of "corruption and misrule.".

"We do not want division of votes, though people know the BJP stands only for development," the minister said, and exuded confidence that "if there is no initiation (of talks) from the Sena soon, the BJP will get a majority and come back to power." 

He said the "mis-governance" under the Congress-NCP rule had put other states ahead of Maharashtra in terms of growth.

However, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, there has been a three-fold increase in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the state in 2017, as compared to 2014, he claimed.

The state had the maximum agricultural production during the kharif season of 2017-18, despite 30 per cent less rainfall, due to effective water conservation schemes of the state government, said the minister, who also holds the forest portfolio.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra Sudhir Mungantiwar Shiv Sena 2019 Lok Sabha polls Maharashtra Assembly polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Five security men killed as Naxals blow up police vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Kathua rape and murder case: BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh walks barefoot for CBI probe

Government earns Rs 1,400 crore as revenue from e-tourist visa

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex