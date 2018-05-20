Man held for trying to rape mother in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his mother, police said here today.

Circle Officer City Sumit Shukla said the incident took place on Friday night, when an ice cream vendor Kesri (25) in an inebriated state attacked his 45-year-old mother and tried to rape her.

The mother somehow rescued herself and alerted her neighbours, who caught the ice cream vendor, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard against Kesri on a complaint lodged by his father, the CO said.

The accused has been arrested, the officer added.