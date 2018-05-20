Home Nation

Maoist arrested in Bihar's Aurangabad district

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team nabbed the self-styled commander of CPI(Maoist) yesterday near a brick kiln in Aurangabad.

Published: 20th May 2018 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A Maoist leader has been arrested from Aurangabad district of Bihar during a police raid, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team nabbed the self-styled commander of CPI(Maoist) yesterday near a brick kiln in the district, Superintendent of Police Satya Prakash said.

"We received information that around a dozen Maoists have gathered in the area for a meeting. Three special teams were immediately constituted to carry out the raid. One of the teams managed to arrest the self-styled commander," he said, adding that the other rebels escaped into a nearby forest.

The arrested leftwing extremist has been identified as Sarju Ram, a resident of Banahi village in Pouthu police station area of the district, the SP said.

Ram, a history-sheeter, has several criminal cases filed against him in Goh and Bandeya police stations.

A country-made carbine, a modifier, two live cartridges and Rs 880 in cash were recovered from the Ram's possession, the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoist Aurangabad Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Five security men killed as Naxals blow up police vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Kathua rape and murder case: BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh walks barefoot for CBI probe

Government earns Rs 1,400 crore as revenue from e-tourist visa

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex