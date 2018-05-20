Home Nation

More boys called up CBSE helpline to beat exam stress than girls

The board provided counselling to a total of 3467 callers this year of which only 74 were career related calls.

Published: 20th May 2018 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Students checking their Plus II Science result in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | irfana

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More boys called up the CBSE counselling helpline with stress-related queries during exams than girls, statistics have revealed.

The Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) annual outreach programme to help students beat exam stress begins in February every year and provides counselling to students till April.

However, students continue calling the helpline even after results are announced and the counselling team tries to address their stress-related queries ranging from break-up issues, the parent-children argument to difficulty in memorising, nervousness and others As per official statistics, the helpline received nearly three times more calls from boys than from girls from February 1 to May 16.

The board provided counselling to a total of 3467 callers this year of which only 74 were career related calls.

While 373 parents called the helpline, remaining 3094 calls were from students out of which only 962 were girls where as the number of calls received from boys was 2132.

Seventeen calls were received from specially-abled children and parents of 8 specially-abled children called the helpline, according to the helpline data.

Of the calls received from students, 1523 were from class X while 1431 were from class XII.

140 students from other classes also called the helpline. The board also received 177 calls from students of other boards, maximum of them being from UP.

While 472 of the student callers were from government schools, 2509 were from private schools. 113 private candidates also called the helpline.

A total of 91 counsellors based in India and abroad answered the queries of students this year received on toll free helpline --800 11 8004 which was accessible from any part of the country from 8 am to 10 pm.

Principals, trained counsellors, psychologists and special educators were part of the counselling team.

While 71 of them were available in India, 20 were in Nepal, Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar), Oman, the United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah), Kuwait, Singapore, Qatar and Japan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE CBSE counselling helpline stress students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Beating summer: President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Shimla on four-day holiday

Assam: Activist arrested for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Exam Student school

Kathua rape accused's signatures don't match with exam attendance sheet: CFSL report

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex