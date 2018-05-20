Home Nation

Mumbai jeweller becomes first person to be put on no fly list for hijack scare

Birju Kishore Salla was also the first to be booked under the stringent Anti-Hijacking Act which had replaced the vintage law of 1982.

Published: 20th May 2018 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Mumbai-based jeweller, who created a hijack scare onboard a Jet Airways flight in October last year, has become the first person to be put on the 'National No Fly List', eight months after it was unveiled.

Incidentally, he was also the first to be booked under the stringent Anti-Hijacking Act which had replaced the vintage law of 1982.

Birju Kishore Salla (37) was arrested in October last year by the crime branch following the emergency landing made by the Mumbai-Delhi Jet Airways plane at the Ahmedabad airport after the pilot was alerted about a note about hijackers and a bomb which was found in the plane's washroom by a cabin crew.

"Mr Salla, the guy who had created the hijack scare in a Jet Airways flight last year, is the first person to be put on the no fly list," a senior DGCA official said confirming the development.

The then Union Civil Aviation Minister, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, had advised airlines to put him on the no-fly list, in addition to other statutory criminal action.

Under the revised civil aviation requirement (CAR), a passenger can be considered to be placed under three categories of unruly behaviour, with category three bearing the harshest punishement.

Salla has been placed under the third category.

It says that if a passenger's behaviour is considered life threatening like affecting the safety of the aircraft then he or she can be banned for up to two years or more.

Unruly behaviour is probed by an internal committee set up by every domestic airline under the chairmanship of a retired District and Sessions judge.

Its members are from different scheduled airlines and passenger associations, consumer associations and retired officials of the consumer dispute redressal forum.

Salla is a multi-millionaire jeweller having his office in the Zaveri Bazar area of Mumbai and a flat in a posh locality of the metropolis.

The note, placed by Salla, stated that there were hijackers and a bomb in the cargo area.

He had confessed to preparing the note, hoping the threat could make Jet Airways close operation in Delhi and his girlfriend, who works in the airlines Delhi office, comes back to Mumbai.

According to the crime branch, the note was a printed note in Urdu and English, asking that the plane be flown straight to POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

It ended with the words, "Allah is Great".

The reference to POK made investigators suspicious because Pakistan-based terrorists call the area 'Azad Kashmir'.

According to the DGCA, it is the responsibility of Jet Airways now to inform other airlines about the grounding of this particular passenger under the CAR.

The DGCA will continue to maintain database of such passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai jeweller National No Fly List Jet Airways Birju Kishore Salla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Five security men killed as Naxals blow up police vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Kathua rape and murder case: BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh walks barefoot for CBI probe

Government earns Rs 1,400 crore as revenue from e-tourist visa

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex