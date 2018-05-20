Home Nation

Mumbai's JJ Hospital doctors go on strike after deceased's relatives thrash them

CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media showing patient's relatives ransacking a ward of the hospital.

MUMBAI: Doctors at Mumbai's JJ Hospital held a strike on Saturday after two resident doctors were thrashed by relatives of a patient who died there.

Police have registered a case against five people and arrested four of them.

The incident took place when the patient who was being treated for a gall bladder ailment died yesterday. The family members of the patient alleged that it was due to negligence on the doctors' part.

Four members of the patient's family were arrested by the police for the alleged assault. One person is absconding.

"Both doctors and one policeman sustained minor injuries. We have registered a case. Four people have been arrested, one person is absconding," a police official said.

All four have been sent to the judicial custody by a local court.

