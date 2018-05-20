Over 50 people fall sick after having 'paani puri' in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: Over 50 people fell sick after consuming contaminated 'pani puri' in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, officials said today.

The victims had consumed it from a roadside vendor last evening and complained of vomiting and abdominal pain, Chief Medical and Health Officer (Sirohi) Sushil Parmar said.

Of the 52 people who fell sick, 39 were admitted to the community health centre in Revdar, 12 to Abu road hospital and one patient was being treated at the district hospital, he said.

The officer said the patients were out of danger and the samples of the 'pani puri' had been collected for testing.