Home Nation

Pakistan Rangers ring up BSF to stop firing as trooper killed, assets destroyed across IB

A BSF spokesman said Pakistan Rangers called up Jammu BSF formation today and beseeched to stop firing.

Published: 20th May 2018 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) today said that the Pakistan Rangers today "pleaded" with them to stop firing along the IB after being pounded with heavy artillery that also left a trooper dead across the border.

The border guarding force also released a 19-second thermal-imagery footage showing the destruction of a Pakistani picket across the border in retaliation to the unprovoked firing and shelling along the IB.

"(Pakistan) Rangers called up Jammu BSF formation today and beseeched to stop firing," a BSF spokesman said.

"The befitting reply by BSF units to the unprovoked shelling and firing across the IB by Pakistani forces has forced them to plead for ceasefire," a senior official said.

"For the last three days, the precision fire of BSF troopers on Pakistani firing locations inflicted heavy losses and yesterday this firing found their mark with one of the rangers in chicken neck area," the official said.

The BSF had lost two of its jawans in this latest round of unprovoked firing on the Jammu IB over the last few days.

A number of civilians were also killed and injured in the Jammu area due to this firing incident which was seen to have increased in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spurt in Pakistani shelling and firing along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) this year.

Over 700 incidents of fire and shelling were reported, which left 38 people including 18 security personnel dead and scores injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Rangers BSF Jammu and Kashmir Line of Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Five security men killed as Naxals blow up police vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Kathua rape and murder case: BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh walks barefoot for CBI probe

Government earns Rs 1,400 crore as revenue from e-tourist visa

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex