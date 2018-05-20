Pakistan Rangers ring up BSF to stop firing as trooper killed, assets destroyed across International Border

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The Pakistan Rangers on Sunday pleaded that Indian forces stop firing at their posts, a day after one of their men was killed in precision firing by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, BSF spokesman Manoj Yadav said.

After unprovoked firing and shelling by Pakistani troops left two border guards dead and another injured in a week, the BSF responded with precision firing at the Pakistani force’s locations across the border for three consecutive days, the spokesman explained, adding that the BSF on Saturday hit its mark, killing one of the Pakistan Rangers in the Chicken Neck area of Akhnoor sector.

“Our precision firing inflicted heavy losses... The Pakistan Rangers called up the Jammu BSF formation today, beseeched that we stop firing along the IB, and pleaded for a ceasefire,” Yadav said on Sunday, adding that throughout the day, there was no firing or mortar shelling by Pakistani troops along the IB. “The guns have fallen silent.”

The BSF also released a 19-second clip, with thermal-imagery footage, showing the destruction of a Pakistani picket across the border.

However, it did not disclose in which sector the picket was destroyed.

Schools along the border in R S Pura and Arnia sectors, which were closed last Friday, would reopen on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jammu Arun Manhas said.

A BSF man and four civilians were killed and about 13 people injured on Friday in heavy firing and mortar shelling by Pakistani troops in R S Pura and Arnia sectors.

Calm after the storm

“The guns have fallen silent,” BSF spokesman Manoj Yadav said on Sunday, adding that the entire 190-km stretch of the International Border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir was calm.