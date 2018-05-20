Raipur Diary

By Express News Service

Rahul assures Congress list by Aug 15

The spirit of the opposition Congress party, out of power since 2003 in Chhattisgarh, appears revived following the two-day visit by its president Rahul Gandhi. He had enthused the party workers and leaders in the state. Rahul has pledged to Congressmen here that candidates for the Assembly elections will be declared by August 15. The intended move is to let the party candidates get sufficient time and preparation to reach out to masses in their respective constituencies. The Assembly poll in Chhattisgarh is due later this year. Rahul also addressed the Congress regional convention of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sangathan in Raipur.

NMDC bags CSR global recognition

Mining giant National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC), which has almost 70 per cent share of its total iron-ore annual production coming from Maoist-hit Dantewada, got prestigious S&P Global PLATTS Award 2018 in corporate social responsibility (CSR) in London. NMDC was among the 12 shortlisted renowned global companies. NMDC, CMD, N Baijendra Kumar received the award. “The NMDC has shown that it is possible to be profitable, while being socially and environmentally responsible,” he said.

Railway tickets now on mobile phones

South East Central Railway (SECR) zone has gone hi-tech and digital through a user-friendly ticket generating application on Android mobile smartphones. A passenger can book unreserved paperless ticket through mobile application and the ticket will be delivered in the mobile application itself through UTS ticketing system. The facility is initially available for 78 stations along the railway divisions of Raipur and Bilaspur.

Neki Ki Diwar: Compassion for the poor

Even as Raipur gears up for becoming ‘Smart City’, an initiative for a good cause is also gaining strength to help the needy and underprivileged find some reason to be happy. People are willingly donating things such as clothes, soft-toys, home appliances, shoes and other useful items at ‘Neki Ki Diwar’ (Wall of Goodness) at two major spots - Gandhi Udyan and Anupam Garden in Raipur. Those in need can pick the donated items from the wall of charity. The Chief Minister had once donated his shoes to evoke feeling of empathy for fellow human being and he walked barefoot to the CM house.