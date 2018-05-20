Home Nation

Rajasthan HC lawyers call strike against demand for circuit bench in Udaipur 

Published: 20th May 2018

By PTI

JODHPUR: Lawyers of the Rajasthan High Court here have called a strike on Monday in protest against the formation of a committee by the state government to look into the demand for a new bench in Udaipur.

The Rajasthan High Court Advocates Association and the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers Association have jointly passed a resolution to boycott work on Monday.

"None of the advocates from any of the two associations will appearing in the court on Monday," said lawyers association president Kuldeep Mathur.

Mathur said a memorandum would be submitted to the Divisional Commissioner of Jodhpur addressed to the President of India, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, demanding immediate dissolution of the committee.

Advocates Association president Ranjeet Joshi said, "We will decided our future course of action on Monday." A circuit bench of the high court was opened in state capital Jaipur about 40 years ago.

The state government had yesterday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Law Minister Pushpendra Singh Ranawat to look into the demand of the advocates of Udaipur for a circuit bench of the high court there.

