RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to be taken to Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai for treatment

The 69-year-old leader had to be rushed to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna on Saturday after he complained of dizziness.

Published: 20th May 2018 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File | PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: With his health condition remaining delicate, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is likely to be flown to Mumbai on Tuesday for checkup and treatment by renowned heart surgeon Dr Ramakanta Panda of Asian Heart Institute.

Yadav, who is currently at his Patna home on a 42-day bail granted on medical grounds, feels constantly uncomfortable because of fluctuating blood sugar and problems related to the heart, said his family sources. The 69-year-old leader had to be rushed to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna on Saturday after he complained of dizziness. He was discharged after undergoing several check-ups.

“He will be taken to Mumbai in two or three days for checkup and treatment by Dr Ramakanta Panda at Asian Heart Institute (AHI). An appointment with Dr Panda has been sought,” said Dr SK Sinha, Yadav’s family doctor who has been looking after his health for the past two decades. Yadav had undergone an open heart surgery at AHI in August 2014.

After Mumbai, Yadav is likely to be taken to BGS Global Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment of his kidney ailments, added Dr Sinha. Yadav’s family and his aides are currently busy making arrangements for his travels, said sources.

Yadav, who will turn 70 next month, is suffering from a host of ailments including diabetes, hypertension, blood pressure and chronic kidney failure. He was under treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) before coming back to Patna on bail.

Jharkhand High Court granted Yadav bail for a month and a half on May 11 on medical grounds. Yadav has been sentenced to imprisonment for 27 years and a half after being convicted in four cases of Bihar’s Rs 1,000-crore fodder scam.

RJD sources said Yadav spends his time mostly with his family members and keeps meeting leaders of his party. “He also watches some news on TV and reads the newspapers as usual,” said a leader close to him.

Lalu Prasad Yadav

