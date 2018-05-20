Home Nation

RTI activist Akhil Gogoi arrested in Assam ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Police arrested Gogoi when he was protesting near Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, where the NEDA meeting is scheduled.

Published: 20th May 2018 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national President Amit Shah (File | EPS)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the BJP national President Amit Shah's visit to Assam, RTI activist and farmers' body leader Akhil Gogoi was arrested on Sunday morning for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Assam capital on Sunday to address leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) from all the northeastern states.

Gogoi, who leads Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), had on Saturday urged the people of Assam to protest against the visit of Shah by displaying black flags "to send a strong message to the BJP President" over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Police arrested Gogoi when he was protesting near Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, where the NEDA meeting is scheduled.

"We were peacefully protesting here... However, the BJP government has arrested me in the most undemocratic manner," Gogoi told reporters before being taken away.

"I once again appeal to the people to unite against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and protest against the visit of Shah by showing black flags to him," Gogoi added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akhil Gogoi  Amit Shah Assam North East Democratic Alliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mumbai twins score identical marks in ICSE Class 12 exam

Cattle

Ahead of Union Minister Rajnath Singh's Madhya Pradesh visit, man lynched to death for alleged cattle slaughter

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar says corruption ran deep in the blood of 100 crore Indians

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex