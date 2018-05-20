Home Nation

West Bengal panchayat polls: Re-polling underway in two booths

The panchayat elections saw huge-scale violence this time with clashes between the BJP and the TMC workers resulting in the death of at least 20 people on the polling day -- May 14.

Published: 20th May 2018 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of people standing in a queue to vote in West Bengal. | PTI

By ANI

KOLKATA: Re-polling is being held on booth number 79 and 80 in Jalpaiguri's Ambikanagar Village on Sunday.

Heavy police force has been deployed at the booths to ensure voting is held peacefully and smoothly.

Voting, which began at 7 am, will end at 5 pm.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal saw huge-scale violence this time. Clashes between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers resulted in the death of at least 20 people and injuries to 50 others on the polling day -- May 14.

The Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and other parties of the Left Front also staged a protest outside the State Election Commission (SEC) in Kolkata against the incidents of violence.

Following the violence, re-polling was conducted in 568 booths across the state on May 16.

Taking note of the incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs also sought a report from the state government regarding incidents of violence during the recently-concluded panchayat election, wherein ruling Trinamool Congress.

On May 14, five crore people voted to select their representatives for 621 zilla parishads, 6,000 panchayat samitis, and nearly 31,000 gram panchayats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Five security men killed as Naxals blow up police vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Kathua rape and murder case: BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh walks barefoot for CBI probe

Government earns Rs 1,400 crore as revenue from e-tourist visa

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex