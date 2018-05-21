Andhra Pradesh Express coaches catch fire, none injured

By IANS

BHOPAL: At least two coaches of the A.P. Express caught fire near Birlanagar in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, officials said. No one was injured.

According to a Railway Ministry official, the fire was detected in the B-6 coach around 11.50 a.m. The fire then spread to the B-7 coach, Ved Prakash, a Railway Ministry spokesperson, told IANS.

#UPDATE Fire broke out in 4 coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express near Birlanagar station in Gwalior. Fire under control now. All passengers safe #MadhyaPradesh (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/QjZIrGaqOR — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2018

Following the fire, the guard stopped the train and shifted the passengers of the B-6 and B-7 coaches to other coaches. The train then reached Gwalior, he said.

The train was on its way from Vishakapatnam to Hazrat Nizamuddin, the official said. An inquiry has been ordered into the accident.