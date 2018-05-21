Home Nation

Bombay Lawyers association files review plea in Justice Loya case

On April 19, a bench of apex court headed by CJI Dipak Misra dismissed petitions seeking SIT probe into the death of Justice Loya.

Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter. | File Photo

MUMBAI: The Bombay Lawyers Association on Monday filed a review plea in the Supreme Court in connection with Special CBI judge Justice Loya's death case.

The court had last month rejected their petition for the reinvestigation into the case.

Earlier on April 19, a bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra dismissed petitions seeking SIT probe into the death of Justice Loya, while ruling that he died of natural causes.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud heard the petition.

The court further observed that the petitions were 'frivolous and motivated' and filed to settle political rivalry.

Justice Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, before his death in December 2014.

As per the official records, he died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur in 2014, a day after he attended wedding and reception of his colleague's daughter.

Maharashtra-based journalist B.S. Lone and activist Tehseen Poonavala had filed independent pleas seeking a fair probe into his death alleging that he died under mysterious circumstances.

