Home Nation

Communalism has no place in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said communalism has no place in the state which believes in unity in diversity.

Published: 21st May 2018 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said communalism has no place in the state which believes in unity in diversity.

The chief minister said this on the occasion of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

"Today is World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

Our State Government has always believed in unity in diversity.

Communalism has no place in the minds and hearts of the people of Bengal," she tweeted this morning.

The Day, observed annually, is a United Nations sanctioned international holiday for the promotion of diversity issues.

West Bengal had witnessed a few incidents of "communal clashes" in places such as Dhulagarh in Howrah district in 2016, and in Asansol and Raniganj, in March this year.

The chief minister then had dubbed the incidents as a local matter and not a communal problem.

Banerjee has accused the BJP of stoking communal tension in the state to fan Hindutva ideology.

Incidentally, an analysis of the data on the number of incidents of communal violence in different states in the country, tabled in Parliament by Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on February 6, showed that such incidents had sharply increased in West Bengal over the past three years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal communalism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Any comment on wanting peace will be taken seriously: Nirmala Sitharaman

Andhra Pradesh Express coaches catch fire, none injured

CBI books Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title