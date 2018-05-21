Home Nation

Congress leaders brief Rahul Gandhi ahead of meeting with HD Kumaraswamy

The Congress, which has offered the chief minister's post to Kumaraswamy, is likely to have its deputy chief minister and G Parmeshwara is among the frontrunners.

Published: 21st May 2018 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Congress leaders briefed party president Rahul Gandhi today about the latest political developments in Karnataka, before the crucial deliberations on power-sharing arrangement with JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

According to party sources, AICC general secretaries Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and K C Venugopal met Gandhi this morning and apprised him about the sense prevailing among the party MLAs in the state.

Kumaraswamy is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi later today to finalise the power-sharing arrangement in the southern state.

The Congress, which has offered the chief minister's post to Kumaraswamy, is likely to have its deputy chief minister and G Parmeshwara is among the frontrunners.

The Congress is also seeking 20 ministerial berths in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Kumaraswamy will take oath as the chief minister on May 23 in Bangaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Congress found new way of portraying defeat as victory in Karnataka elections: Amit Shah

Uttarakhand Board Results 2018 on May 26

Unlike PM Modi, Rajiv Gandhi very tall leader: Congress leader AK Antony

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title