First test of BrahMos missile with life extension technology successful

Published: 21st May 2018 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos being test fired with life extension technology on Monday. (Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: India successfully conducted the first test of supersonic cruise missile BrahMos with life extension technology from a defence base off Odisha coast on Monday proving the efficacy and longevity of the system.

A joint venture of India and Russia, the world-class BrahMos is the first weapon system whose life has been extended from 10 years to 15 years. The technology will now make missile systems durable.

As part of service life extension programme, defence sources said, the missile was fired from a static inclined launcher positioned at Chandipur-based launching complex – III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 10.40 am.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has congratulated the Team BrahMos and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successful flight testing of the missile to validate life extension technology developed for the first time in India.

"The successful test will result in huge savings of replacement cost of missiles held in the inventory of Indian Armed Forces," the Defence Minister tweeted.

All telemetry and tracking stations including naval ships near terminal point have confirmed the mission success. “The precision strike missile flew in its designated trajectory and the key components functioned perfectly. It has once again proved its mettle with the new technology,” said a defence official.

The highly versatile BrahMos has emerged as the ultimate weapon of choice in modern warfare with its unmatched speed, precision and firepower. The nine-meter long missile can travel at thrice the speed of sound and carry a conventional warhead weighing upto 300 kg.

Chairman DRDO S Christopher and Director General of BrahMos Sudhir Mishra have also congratulated scientists on the successful validation of life extension technology, which will benefit the Armed Forces maintain an economical inventory having long duration systems.

The missile has already been inducted in the Army and Navy while the process is on for an early induction in the Air Force. First air launch of the missile was conducted from Sukhoi-30 MKI last year.

BrahMos is the only supersonic cruise missile possessing the advanced capability providing an edge to the user with precise hit. The Indian army is the first army in the World to have a regiment of supersonic cruise missile with advanced capabilities.

Meanwhile, the strike range of BrahMos has already been extended from 290 km to 450 km after India’s full membership to the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), which removed caps on range of the cruise missile.

