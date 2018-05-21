Flood situation deteriorates in Agartala

Home Nation

A large number of people were shifted to camps in Udaipur and Sonamura due to sudden raise of water level in river Gomati.

Published: 21st May 2018 12:31 PM

By UNI

AGARTALA: The flood situation in West Tripura, Gomati and Khowai has worsened further following incessant rain for last 24 hours, which already rendered more than 25000 people in the districts homeless and sheltered in relief camps.

According to report, flood water of River Howrah in Agartala has been flowing much above the danger level and in few places of the south-eastern part of the city, river water crossed over an embankment and affected the families living there, last night.

However, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Tapan Kr Das said the administration ha been engaged in monitoring the flood situation and there was no dearth of relief materials for the affected localities.

All the affected people were given food, drinking water and milk for the children.

The doctors were sent to the camps for conducting health check up, Das said.

A large number of people were shifted to camps in Udaipur and Sonamura due to sudden raise of water level in river Gomati.

The water level of Khowai, Dhalai, Manu and Deo rivers were also reportedly rising since last night.

The state administration issued flood alert across the state and advised the people to extra cautious about landslide and water logging.

In past three days, at least six persons including three of a family were killed due to landslide when heavy rain lashed out in the state.

So far, as many as 14 persons were killed in landslide and thunderstorm in last two months in the state while 24 persons were injured and more than 10,000 dwelling units were affected due to pre-monsoon storm.

The eastern entry to Agartala has been disrupted due to inundation of national highway in several places of Jirania sub-division and railway service to northern direction was also affected, as waterlogging is reported on the tracks.

The Chief Minister in-charge and education minister Ratan Lal Nath last night supervised the relief operations and visited the camps.

He assured that the state government would extend all support to manage their losses due to flood situation and improvement of sanitary condition of the localities when water will recede.

Meanwhile, meteorological department forecast predicted more rain in next three days across the state and so far Tripura recorded about 798 mm rainfall in pre-monsoon this year, which is almost double than the normal.

More than 28 per cent of the annual rainfall has already been recorded only in May.

