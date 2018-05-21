Home Nation

Home Minister Rajnath Singh for inclusion of martyrs' biographies in syllabus

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said schools and health care centres in villages, to which the martyrs belong, should be named after them.

Published: 21st May 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File | EPS)

By IANS

BHOPAL: Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said biographies of martyrs should be included in the syllabus so that the upcoming generation can draw inspiration from the stories of patriotism and sacrifice.

The Home Minister said this while unveiling the statue of freedom fighter Thakur Ranmat Singh, in Kothi in Satna district in Madhya Pradesh.

Paying tributes to the late freedom fighter, Rajnath Singh said: "He was brave and heroic. I feel proud and thankful for getting the opportunity to unveil his statue."

The Home Minister also said schools and health care centres in villages, to which the martyrs belong, should be named after them.

