Home Ministry official, three others arrested for 'bribe-for-visa' case; orders inquiry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry has ordered an internal inquiry into the entire process of granting long-term visa to Pakistani immigrants after the arrest of one of its officials, accused of demanding and accepting bribe from applicants, officials said.

The ministry has also ordered officials to clear the pending cases of Pakistani immigrants applying for Indian citizenship or extending long-term visa (LTV).

"We are conducting an internal inquiry into the allegation that a ministry official demanded and accepted bribe from Pakistani immigrants. We are taking action to find out the loopholes and to plug them," a home ministry official said.

PK Mishra, a senior secretariat assistant in the Foreigners Division of the Home Ministry, was arrested along with three others by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau last week for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from Pakistani immigrants applying for Indian citizenship or extending long-term visa.

The home ministry was awaiting a report from the Rajasthan Police on the arrests and the alleged racket of "bribe-for-visa", another official said.

Rajasthan police officials said the alleged racket was operating in the region for several years in connivance with government officials, who used an extensive network of agents, many of whom were Pakistani Hindu immigrants.

Three other people arrested were Ashok, Govind and Bhagwan Ram all Pakistani immigrants.