Home Nation

India is sixth wealthiest country with capital of USD 8,230 billion: Report

According to the review, the US is the wealthiest country in the world with a total wealth of USD 62,584 billion, followed by China and Japan.

Published: 21st May 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

rupees, money, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has been ranked the sixth wealthiest country across the world by the AfrAsia Bank. The total wealth of India has been pegged at USD 8,230 billion, as per the AfrAsia Bank Global Wealth Migration Review.

The 'total wealth' of each country refers to the private wealth held by all the individuals living in each country. It includes all their assets (property, cash, equities, business interests) less any liabilities.

According to the review, the US is the wealthiest country in the world with a total wealth of USD 62,584 billion, followed by China at the second place with USD 24,803 billion and with Japan at the third place with a collective wealth of USD 19,522 billion.

Factors like good educational system, robust outlook for Information Technology, business process outsourcing, real estate, healthcare and media sectors will help India in a 200 per cent rise 10 year wealth growth forecast, according to the report.

In the coming decade, China is expected to witness a significant rise in total wealth to USD 69,449 billion by 2027, while the wealth of the US would be around USD 75,101 billion. Global wealth is expected to rise by 50 per cent over the next decade, reaching USD 321 trillion by 2027. The fastest growing wealth markets are expected to be Sri Lanka, India, Vietnam, China, Mauritius, the report said.

Globally, the total private wealth held worldwide amounts to around USD 215 trillion and there are around 15.2 million High-net-worth individuals in the world, each with net assets of USD 1 million or more.

The report further states that there are about 584,000 multi-millionaires in the world, each with net assets of USD 10 million or more and 2,252 billionaires in the world, each with net assets of USD 1 billion or more.

Over the next 10 years, Australia is expected to overtake Canada and gain significant ground on Germany and the UK. India will become the 4th largest wealth market worldwide by 2027.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Atmosphere of dejection prevails, people feeling let down by government: Yashwant Sinha

Instead of punishing SSC chairman for paper leak, PM Modi rewarding him with extension: Congress 

Petrol pump attendant filling the tank of a Car with petrol after hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi. (File | Express Photo)

Fuel shock as petrol, diesel prices hit new high across nation

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding